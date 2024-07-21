SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 88th convention of amateur telescope makers on Breezy Hill in Springfield, Vt., the 2024 Stellafane Convention, will be held Thursday, Aug. 1 – Sunday, Aug. 4.

Online Registration closes at midnight on Monday, July 29. Buy your tickets before then to get the lower adult admission fee; after that, admission will cost much more at the entry gate.. Credit cards are accepted online and at the gate.

The program is complete – see all the many talks and events in our online schedule at www.stellafane.org/convention/2024/2024-schedule.html. We will NOT be providing printed schedules this year. See our downloads page for information on how to get the schedule on your device before you arrive.

Our keynote speaker is Tony Hull on “From ATM and Stellafane to Polishing Webb Mirrors.” Hull, of the University of New Mexico, supervised the polishing of the James Webb Space Telescope’s mirrors, and will briefly talk about his connection to Stellafane and the world of amateur telescope making as a young man, then emphasize his intimate path directing the polishing of the Webb’s mirrors and the other challenges of the making of Webb. The keynote talk is Saturday evening, observing to follow.

Preceding the convention, the Hartness House Workshop is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 1. The theme of the event this year will be: “Eclectic Astronomy III,” meaning the Workshop will offer a broad spectrum of interesting individual talks. The slate for the day will be a heterogeneous collection of high-quality presentations, on a variety of astronomical subjects, with the usual opportunity to mingle with the speakers and other attendees at the historic Hartness House Inn. Additional fees apply.

Other program highlights include a teen robotics program for ages 12-17; observing olympics for binoculars and telescopes; an amateur telescope competition, both optical and mechanical; an amateur telescope making demonstration; swap tables; as well a full program of daytime speakers talking on topics of interest to amateur astronomers and telescope makers at the beginner, intermediate, or advanced levels.

Saturday evening, half chicken and half rack of rib dinner packages are available to order with your registration. Food services will be operating Thursday evening through Sunday morning.

The pink Stellafane Clubhouse was completed in 1924. This year is its 100th birthday. We have some special things planned to celebrate this, come join us for some extra fun.