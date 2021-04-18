MONTPELIER, Vt. – Vermont State Parks is happy to announce that the 2021 Venture Vermont Outdoor Challenge is on! The Venture Vermont Outdoor Challenge is a statewide outdoor scavenger hunt designed for kids – but anyone can participate – where participants earn points by completing fun outdoor activities and earn free state park day entry.

To get started, go to the Venture Vermont Outdoor Challenge and download the 2021 score sheet. Choose the activities from each section that you’d like to do, and take a photo of yourself – or have someone else take a photo of you – doing that activity. Once you reach 250 points, send us your score sheet, photos, and any accompanying materials, and we’ll send you a gold VIP pass good for free day entry for 2021 and 2022!

Most of the activities can be done anywhere and include things like hiking to a waterfall, skipping stones, or creating a nature journal. You can also earn bonus points by completing weekly bonus activities posted on Vermont State Park’s Facebook page or on the Venture Vermont page.

“This year more than ever, Vermont kids need to get away from computer screens and enjoy some challenging and enriching outdoor experiences,” says Nate McKeen, director of Vermont State Parks. “This program gives kids the opportunity to gain confidence by learning new skills and achieving goals. When they complete the challenge and get that gold VIP coin for free park entry, it’s a real badge of honor.”

The challenge runs from April 15, 2021 through Oct. 15, 2021. For more information, go to www.vtstateparks.com/venture-vermont.html.