The online Graduation Guide is the same as our printed booklet you’ll find in your June 9, 2021 edition. Brought to you by The Vermont Journal & The Shopper.

View the Graduation Guide Here

This years Graduation Guide features: Bellows Falls, Fall Mountain, Green Mountain, Leland & Gray, and Springfield high school graduating seniors, and accompanying congratulatory ads and messages.

Congratulations seniors class of 2021!