The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Vermont Journal 10-21-20

This week’s edition of The Vermont Journal features: Cavendish Selectboard talks roads and Wi-Fi; The Collaborative 2020-21 national service members; Okemo Valley awarded regional marketing grant; and Successful wine event supports Independent School.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.