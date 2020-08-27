Full online edition: The Vermont Journal 08-26-20

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Vermont Journal 08-26-20

This week’s edition of The Vermont Journal features: COVID-19 pandemic impacts GMUSD budget and staff; Chester settles flag issue, looks to retool zoning position; Londonderry Tri-Mountain donating face masks to local schools; and Chester Andover Family Center August news.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.