Full online edition: The Vermont Journal 07-01-20

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Vermont Journal 07-01-20

This week’s edition of The Vermont Journal features: Happy Independence Day; BRGNS to reopen thrift and furniture stores; Renovations at Mountain Valley Health Center; Tri-Mountain Lions plant flower baskets for Smith Haven; and Okemo Valley Women’s Club completes annual garden project.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.