The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Vermont Journal 06-19-24

This week’s edition of The Vermont Journal features: Graduation Keepsake; Weston Theater opens 88th season with “Jersey Boys;” End of year activities at ESBR; Okemo Valley welcomes Queen of the South; Cider Donuts owner explains business to LRC; and BRAM thanks volunteers.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.