The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Vermont Journal 06-17-20

This week’s edition of The Shopper features: Black River High School graduation in three parts; Congratulations Green Mountain seniors; Flood Brook to hold socially distant graduation; Post 36 donates to Meals on Wheels; and Cavendish Streetscapes beautify town.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.