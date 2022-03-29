Full online edition: The Vermont Journal 03-30-22

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Vermont Journal 03-30-22

This week’s edition of The Vermont Journal features: CTES half-days lost, boards agree on joint committee; Local residents host Ukraine fundraiser; CTES students create sunflower seed packets to support Ukraine; Hybrid Cavendish Town Meeting short and sweet; LRC annual Penny Sale.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.