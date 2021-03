The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Vermont Journal 03-24-21

This week’s edition of The Vermont Journal features: Information for Chester Taxpayers; Chester considers change to Route 103 bridge project; Rescheduled Plymouth Town Meeting; and Ludlow residents weigh in on Downtown Village Revitalization projects.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.