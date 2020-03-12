Full online edition: The Vermont Journal 03-11-20

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Vermont Journal 03-11-20

This week’s edition of The Vermont Journal features: Wellness Weeks; Chester sends Pisha into retirement with luncheon; Yearly organization and summer projects bookend Cavendish meeting; Cavendish Community Fund applications; Results for Chester Town Meeting Day; and Results for Ludlow Town Meeting Day.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.