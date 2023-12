The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper Newspaper 12-27-23

This week’s edition of The Shopper Newspaper features: Happy New Year; Holiday support and beyond at Central Elementary School; Kurn Hattin Homes’ children experience the spirit of the season; and Wrapping up Senior Solutions’ 50th year.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.