Full online edition: The Shopper Newspaper 10-23-24

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper Newspaper 10-23-24

This week’s edition of The Shopper Newspaper features: Springfield to vote on firearms ordinance in Hartness Park; Discussions over local fire department merger continue; Springfield talks Wall Street one-way option, Toonerville Trail tunnel; and The 40th annual Vermont Apple Festival & Craft Show a success.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.