Full online edition: The Shopper Newspaper 04-19-23

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper Newspaper 04-19-23

This week’s edition of The Shopper Newspaper features: Bellows Falls Trustees discuss ARPA, wastewater agreement; SAPCC purchases KJ’s Place; Welcome Walpole’s new Orchard Tavern at Alyson’s Orchard; Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund announces new scholarships.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.