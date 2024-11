The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper Edition 11-27-24

This week’s edition of The Shopper Edition features: Happy Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday, Holiday Happenings, Rockingham to vote on proposed fire department merger, Local musician to host album release party, and Springfield Community Players seeks funds for new roof.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.