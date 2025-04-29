Full online edition: The Shopper Edition 04-30-25

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper Edition 04-30-25

This week’s edition of The Shopper Edition features: Home & Garden; Apple Blossom; Local hiker conquering cancer, Pacific Crest Trail; Animation creation at Elm Hill School; Springfield Selectboard supports town library proclamation; and Lions Club fights hunger with “Food from the Heart” initiative.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.