Full online edition: The Shopper 11-04-20

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper 11-04-20

This week’s edition of The Shopper features: Rockingham and Bellows Falls hires new town manager Scott Pickup; Westminster celebrates elder residents; Rotary International awards help to two area hospitals; Local couple light up the roads for safety at Kurn Hattin.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.