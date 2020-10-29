Full online edition: The Shopper 10-28-20

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper 10-28-20

This week’s edition of The Shopper features: Support Local Businesses; Putney community members create “Black Lives Matter” mural; Bellows Falls author wins international book award; Successful food drive fills local shelves; and Rockingham Selectboard introduces municipal manager.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.