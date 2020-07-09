Full online edition: The Shopper 07-08-20

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper 07-08-20

This week’s edition of The Shopper features: PlayWorks Child Center stays connected, plans for future; Changing the gavel at Springfield Rotary; Congratulations to Leadership Southeast Vermont graduates; Joint Board discusses interim bylaw for downtown businesses; and Great River Co-op still in the works.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.