The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper 07-06-22

This week’s edition of The Shopper features: The Fuqua Family receives Charles Albert Dickinson award; Nominations open for GFC’s 2022 ACE Awards; Peanuts Dog Treats from pop-up to permanent shop; and Shear Beauty Salon celebrates one year anniversary.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.