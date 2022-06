The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper 06-29-22

This week’s edition of The Shopper features: Trustees approve funds for fire and police; Saxtons River ready for parade; “Give Back” Bags to support SAHS; “Little Free Library” auction benefits FOTSL.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.