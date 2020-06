The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper 06-24-20

This week’s edition of The Shopper features: Miranda Todt receives Springfield Hospital Nursing Scholarship; Bellows Falls Alumni Queen crowned; Black Lives Matter protest in Springfield; and BF Village passes voting by Australian Ballot in annual meeting.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.