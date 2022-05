The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper 06-01-22

This week’s edition of The Shopper features: BF Historical Society honors village’s rail heritage; Trustees discuss low meeting turnout; WRVT and Scout BSA Troop keep alcohol oug of hands of minors; and Springfield Elks Drug Awareness Poster contest.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.