Full online edition: The Shopper 04-22-20

The Shopper 04-22-20

This week’s edition of The Shopper features: Local produce pickup locations; Rockingham Helpers group connects residents to services; Rockingham resident Cota-Tully chosen as state representative; Kurn Hattin Homes staff refresh campus in anticipation of return; and Bellows Falls Village Trustees eliminate K-9 officer position.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.