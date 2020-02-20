Full online edition: The Shopper 02-19-20

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.
This week’s edition of The Shopper features: Council on Rural Development gives Rockingham Task Forces a start; David Cohn to stay on as Union Street School principal; Compass School director announces retirement; and Bellows Falls Trustees discuss Police Department staffing.
Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.