Full online edition: The Shopper 01-12-22

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper 01-12-22

This week’s edition of The Shopper features: Rockingham Selectboard discusses allocation of ARPA funds; Community Action Live collects food for MLK Day; Mary Krueger announces Springfield school board candidacy; and Springfield Rotary Raffle to benefit scholarships.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.