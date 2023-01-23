Zeta Jean Gutmann, 1922—2023

CONCORD, N.H. – It is with great sadness that we announce that Zeta “Ditty” Jean Price Gutmann passed away on Jan. 3, 2023. At the age of 100 years and nine months, she may have been the oldest living Price. Ditty, born in Springhill, Nova Scotia on March 17, 1922 to Beatrice Churchill Price and James E. Price, moved to Cape Cod, Mass. and later became a naturalized U.S. Citizen. She married Richard A. Gutmann in 1942 and they later moved to Bellows Falls, Vt. in 1964. Ditty then lived in Contoocook, N.H. from 1977 until her admission to the Pleasant View Center, Concord, in 2015.

She was predeceased by her parents, her brother James (Buddy) Price, passed in 1992, her husband Richard A. Gutmann, passed in 2007, her son Richard (Buddy) Gutmann Jr., passed in 2017, her adopted daughter Wendy Jean Gutmann Littlefield, passed in 2019, and her special life-long friend Dorsey Gray Price, who also became her Aunt when Dorsey married Ditty’s Uncle Doug in 1940, passed in 2020.

Ditty is survived by her children Kathleen Eames, Margaret (Peg) Bergeron and husband Marc Bergeron, Dianna (Tinker) Liimatainen, and Carol Walker. She also leaves five grandchildren Aaron Eames and his wife Zoe, Pamela Gerst and her husband Kyle, Jennifer Eames, Jim Liimatainen and his wife Aleyandra, Adam Liimatainen and his partner Fernanda, two adoptive grandchildren Alishia Littlefield and Carl Littlefield, Jr., and six great-grandchildren Declan, Nora, Henry, Dylan, Elliot, and Leon.

Ditty was beloved by her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends who were inspired by her philosophies of life, her kindness, and enthusiasm for all things spiritual. She will be lovingly remembered for her beautiful blue eyes, her rendition of Blueberry Hill, her delicious baking skills, her incredible flower garden, and her collection of amazing gem stones she collected over the years. For many years she ran Crystal Clear Gifts with her daughter Dianna, selling hand made jewelry and wands made from her gems at malls and craft shows. Ditty was also an artist who enjoyed painting and was excited when her artwork was purchased. Thankfully there are many of her paintings kept by family and friends that we can cherish.

Although Ditty’s long life was filled with loving family and friends, she also suffered from many tragedies that impacted her throughout her life, even as she would sacrifice to care for others. She sought solace through her family, her garden, her artwork, and spiritual endeavors, right up to the time that Alzheimer’s took her years before she actually physically passed. We extend to the staff of Pleasant View our grateful thanks for the seven years of care given to Ditty.

There will be a private family Celebration of Ditty’s Life at a later date in Contoocook.