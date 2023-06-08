Winona Stone, 1947-2023

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Winona Stone passed away peacefully on May 9, 2023, in Brattleboro. She was 75.

Winona was born June 6, 1947, in Bellows Falls, to Charles and Leona (Michaud) Bain, and graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1965.

She married Roger Stone in February of 1972. Winona was one of the original majorettes for the St. Charles Knights of Columbus Drum and Bugle Corps.

Winona worked many years for Freedom Publications and various area stores, “always” counting the customers’ change.

She was an avid reader of James Patterson novels, and enjoyed completing complicated puzzles.

Winona is survived by her children Dawn and Jeremy (Marina); granddaughters Kayla, Kiki, and Jasmine; and great-granddaughter Everly. Winona is also survived by her sisters Denise (Dennis) Labby of Westminster, Charlene Farnsworth of Saxtons River, and Berdina (Deena) Ezequelle of Walpole, N.H., and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, sister Sandy (Dave) Chesley, brothers-in-law Clayton Ezequelle Jr. and Frank Farnsworth, nephew Ryan Williams, and friend Gary Hartnett.

There will be no services at Winona’s request.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.