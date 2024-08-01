William W. Brown Jr., 1939-2024

GRAFTON, Vt. – Bill Brown, lovingly called “BB” by many, passed away peacefully June 27, 2024.

Bill was born Jan. 17, 1939, the child of William Weston Brown and Alice Doyle Pratt Brown of Middlebury, Conn. He attended schools in Middlebury and Waterbury through the fourth grade, then transferred to The Fessenden School in West Newton, Mass., for fifth through eighth grade. He graduated high school from the Dublin School in Dublin, N.H.

While at Dublin, two of Bill’s passions were developed: skiing and working with wood. He spent a summer there helping to clear ski trails and build a ski jump run. He became a skilled skier and carried that love throughout his life, becoming an instructor at Bromley as a member of the Silver Griffins. Bill was also a talented musician, singing and playing guitar in Boston coffeehouses in the 60s. He also loved motorcycles, and his motorcycle families the Red Knights and MOV.

As well as forestry, woodworking also became a passion of Bill’s. While living in Boston he took on many carpentry jobs, and over a lifetime became a master carpenter. He built houses, and also enjoyed fine furniture crafting.

Bill’s grandfather Hayden Weston Brown bought several tracts of property in Grafton, Vt., during the early 1940s, acquiring about 1,000 acres up on and around Kidder Hill. There he built a house out of natural fieldstone, and dedicated much of his time to mapping, clearing trails and small roads, and hunting. Bill spent summers there helping his grandfather, thereby developing his love of the woods. After his grandfather passed away, Bill acquired the house and built a large shop and studio which enabled him to further enjoy Kidder Hill, and he had lived there ever since. The remainer of the property was donated by Hayden Brown to the town of Grafton under the management of the Grafton Improvement Association for the betterment of the town.

BB loved Grafton, and dedicated much of his time, talents, and energy to the community. He was a lifelong member of the Grafton Improvement Association as president emeritus. Bill was also a member of the Grafton Fire Department, and served as the Grafton Forest Fire Warden.

Bill was predeceased by his daughter Liza (Elizabeth Brinkerhoff Brown Loring), his grandson Derek John Loring, and older brother Hayden William Brown II. He is survived by his longtime partner Marvie Campbell of Bartonsville, Vt.; his daughter Ruhamah Rugg Brown of Woolwich, Maine; his grandson Max (Maximillian Parish Brown) and his sister Sherring Brown Burke of Powell, Wyo.; a niece; two nephews; several grandnieces and grandnephews; and three great-grandsons.

Bill adored his grandson Max, wife Katherine, and great-grandsons Maximillian Brown II, Hayden Brown, and Gavin Brown of Wilmot, N.H.

BB was kind and generous, and although he could be stubborn, he enjoyed people and loved helping whenever he could.

There will be a Celebration of Bill’s Life in Grafton, in September.