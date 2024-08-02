William T. Elio, 2024

WESTON, Vt. – William T. Elio, 83, of Weston, Vt., and Murrells Inlet, S.C., passed away on July 25, in his home, surrounded by his wife of 47 years, two children, and faithful four-legged companion Jackson.

Bill was born in LaPaz, Bolivia, schooled at The Grange School in Santiago, Chile, and New Mexico Military Institute in Deming, N.M., and graduated from The University of Colorado in Boulder. He then began his lifelong career in aviation. He spent 26 years with Pan American, where he was based at JFK, San Juan, Lagos, Nairobi, Miami, NYC, Rio, Caracas, and London. Knowing Pan Am was failing, he accepted a position with Continental Airlines in Houston. Eventually, the family moved to their home in Weston. where he and his wife owned The Bookmonger in Stratton Village, and both children graduated from Burr and Burton Seminary, as it was then known.

Ultimately, the smell of kerosene called him again to join Spirit Airlines in New York and Fort Lauderdale. He ended his career with Broward County Aviation Department, retiring to Jupiter, Fla., Hobe Sound, Fla., and Murrells Inlet, S.C., but always maintaining his beloved Vermont home where he chose to pass. He is survived by his wife Samantha; daughter Erin Elio Patel of Greenlawn, N.Y.; son Liam of Weston, Vt.; and adored grandchildren Edith and Zavian Patel.