William R. Sears, 1947-2024 🇺🇸

LUDLOW, Vt. – William Roy “Bill” Sears, 76, of Ludlow, Vt., passed away on Jan. 26, 2024, at the Edith Nourse Rogers Veterans Hospital in Bedford, Mass.

He was born on Aug. 6, 1947, in Ludlow, Mass., to the late Virgil and Marguerite (Loiselle) Sears.

On June 20, 1967, Bill was inducted into the United States Navy, where he served his country until 1969.

In the years after the Navy, Bill worked for the Springfield, Mass., Printing Company, and after about 10 years, he moved to Ludlow, Vt., and was the vice president of the Springfield, Vt., Printing Company, where he remained for 30 years.

Bill was a member of the Ludlow American Legion.

Bill had a passion for fishing, which earned him the nickname “The River Legend.” He spent many years fishing rivers and other favorite spots. He also loved deer hunting, feeding the birds, and being in the outdoors. He could fix anything, and will be missed by so many.

He is survived by his daughters Charlene Durgin and her longtime partner Ron Sweet, Michele Pool, and Alicia Pool; grandchildren Lindsay Durgin and her husband Carlos Bickford, Whitney Durgin and longtime partner Chris Groman, Chloe Moore, and Lacy Pool; great-grandchildren Ellie, Grayson, and Sawyer; siblings Tom Sears and Karen Sears; his loyal and devoted friend Tom Fugiel; and by many other friends.

He was predeceased by his wife Madelyn Sears, and by his brother Bob Sears.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting the family with the arrangements.