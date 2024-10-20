William O’Connor, 2024

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – William “Bill” O’Connor, 91, died peacefully at his home in Westminster, Vt., on Oct. 13, 2024, with his loving wife Marlene by his side, and surrounded by his children Michael, Shannon, and Erin; their spouses; and his brother Paul. The whole family spent the last month together at their family home, reminiscing and celebrating both Bill and Marlene’s birthdays in September, a gift they will all treasure.

Bill served as town manager for Westminster, Vt., had lifelong ties to the Bellows Falls Country Club, and was devoted to his faith and St. Charles Parish in Bellows Falls. Calling Hours will be Oct. 25, from 6-8 p.m., at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Oct. 26, at 10 a.m., at St. Charles Parish, burial to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. After, a Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 p.m., at the Bellows Falls Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Westminster Cares, P.O. Box 312, Westminster, VT 05158, or online at www.westminstercares.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street. The full obituary can be read at www.fentonandhennessey.com.