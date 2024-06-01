William C. Landon, 1942-2024 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On May 25, 2024, William Clyde “Bill” Landon passed away, surrounded by his family, at Springfield Hospital. He was born on April 30, 1942, to Geraldine (Merrow) and Cecil Landon, at Rutland Hospital in Rutland, Vt.

Bill attended schools in Danby and Wallingford, Vt., graduating from Chester High School in 1960. He served in the Vermont National Guard, based in Ludlow, for four years following high school.

He owned his own contracting business in Londonderry, and briefly worked at Lovejoy Tool. He spent many years working for Doane Builders. Upon retirement, he continued to build homes. He kept busy, building 17 houses from the dirt upwards, with some remodeling sprinkled in, for a total of 20. He lived in Vermont most of his life, but had also lived in Virginia, New York, and Tennessee, building homes in these places as well.

Bill was an old car enthusiast. He loved going to car shows, showing his cars, or walking around looking and talking to fellow owners. He was into restoring cars, favoring Chevys. He kept track of every car he restored, totaling 45. He was an avid hunter into his late 70s, bringing home several trophy deer. He beat his wife in points, but not by weight. He enjoyed country and Western music, and his rabbit dogs, with his favorite beagle “Squirt.”

On Feb. 20, 1971, he married the love of his life Elizabeth Parry Stevens. They just celebrated their 53rd anniversary. Together they have four children: Danny, Wendy, Heath and Craig.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth; his children Danny (Cindy) Landon, Wendy Norell, Heath (Terri) Stevens, and Craig (Allison) Landon; grandchildren Cole (Kayla) Landon, Holly (Sam) Peloquin, Cody (Nic) Stevens, Adrienne (Dillon) Murray, and James Norell; and great-grandson Tucker Murray. He is also survived by his brother Richard Landon, sister Virginia Mizelle, ex-wife Nelsa Doane, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, and sister Lorraine Young.

There will be a Celebration of Life on June 9, from 1-4 p.m., at the VFW in Springfield.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.