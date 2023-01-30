William “Bill” Watkins, 1948-2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – William “Bill” Watkins, 74, passed away on Jan. 25, 2023 at Springfield Hospital after a brief illness. Bill was born on Oct. 8, 1948 in Springfield, Vt. to the late George and Emma (Fuller) Watkins.

He attended Springfield High School and started working at 14 years old helping his mom Emma with her rubbish removal route. This inspired him to open Watkins Rubbish Removal, which he owned and operated for almost 50 years. He worked in the rubbish removal business for 60 years, where he met so many people who he thoroughly enjoyed talking to throughout the years. Sometimes his route would take him four hours and sometimes the same route would take him eight hours because he had a true passion of sharing stories with his loyal customers.

Bill’s generosity showed in his willingness to always lend a helping hand to friends and family. He was a modest man, but what mattered most in life were his family, friends, and his pets.

Bill is survived by his loving brother John Watkins and several nieces and nephews. He was also survived by his special friend Bill Kemp. He was predeceased by siblings David, Roger, John, Arthur, Jessie, George, Isabelle, Dorothy, Horace, and Kenneth.

A graveside service will take place at the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vt. on Saturday May 13, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Springfield Humane Society.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.