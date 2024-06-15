Wayne E. Smith, 1941-2024

WEATHERSFIELD BOW, Vt. – Wayne E. “Wes” Smith, 83, of Weathersfield Bow, Vt., passed away on May 31, 2024, surrounded by loved ones, at the Jack Byrne Center at DHMC in Hanover, N.H. His beloved wife Joy was by his side throughout the last 63 years. He was born in Ferrisburgh, Vt., on March 17, 1941, to Allen and Ruth Smith.

Wes was a family man and entrepreneur. He met Joy while studying at the University of Vermont. Wes owned and operated four businesses during his lifetime; most recently, he owned New England Outdoor Furnaces. Notably, Wes was a cofounder and the first president of the Vermont Snowmobile Club that founded the VAST system.

He is survived by his wife Joy; daughter Brianne and her husband Scot; siblings Mary and Bob; grandchildren Amanda, Abby, Reid, Bret, Mason, and Hunter; and many other cherished loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents Allen and Ruth, and his son Clark.

Visitation hours followed by a service and burial will be held Saturday, July 13, at 11 a.m., at Bow Baptist Church in Weathersfield Bow, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriner’s Hospital in Boston in the name of Wes Smith.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.