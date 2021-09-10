Wayne D. LeFevre, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – It is with intense sadness that the family of Wayne D. LeFevre would like to share that he has left this earth and has started a new journey. He left Sept. 4, 2021, in the presence of his wife, Kristine, with a warm and loving send off by his children. Wayne will be missed by his family and friends, but he will no longer be in pain and his 17-plus year fight of chronic illness is finally over.

Wayne lived a full and happy life. In his younger years, he was a competitive figure skater. He met Kristine when they were both in the Air Force. It was only eight weeks between their first date and their wedding date that they were married. A marriage that lasted 33 wonderful and fun years. Wayne loved to travel, and was an avid reader. He was always there when you needed help with your computer. After the Air Force he went to work for Delta Airlines as a line mechanic. With this job, he and Kristine were able to travel and live in many areas of the country. Eventually, they settled in Vermont. He gave back to his community in various ways, filming the theatrical productions his children were in and distributing copies for the cast members, capturing the wonderful fairy houses, and taping interesting content for SAPA TV. He was heavily involved in the Boy Scouts, as a leader and mentor. He recently built an A10 Warthog Flight Simulator in his basement, combining modern technology and classic aircraft parts.

He is preceded in death by his kind and gentle father Peter Douglas LeFevre, and his loyal canine companions, Kimber and Jorgie.

He is survived by his amazing wife Kristine, and his awesome children Alex, Taylor, and Kit, his excellent son-in-law Riley, and the light of his life, his grandson, Avery. His devoted mother Joy, and his loving siblings, Pete, Cynde, Carol and Mimi. At least two full soccer teams of nieces and nephews and their children. And last but not least, Susan, you know what you meant to Wayne and the role you played in his life.

Services will be at the convenience of the family. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.