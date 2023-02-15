Wayne C. Johnson Sr., 1955-2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Wayne C. Johnson Sr., 67, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 9, 2023 at his home in Rockingham. He was born Nov. 10, 1955 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Charles R. and Junette (Bjorgo) Johnson. He attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School class of 1973. He later graduated from Champlain College.

Wayne worked as a butcher and later as district meat manager for regional grocery store companies for many years.

On Sept. 15, 2015 he married Annette Deas.

Wayne enjoyed boating, hunting, fishing, and wild game processing. He was the Patriots #1 fan, he was Past Vice Commander of the Son’s of American Legion, Vice President Bellows Falls Senior Center Board, a community volunteer, and an eagle scout.

He is survived by his wife Annette, son Wayne Johnson Jr. (Alena), sister Carlene Hewitt (Miller), Mother-in-law Leona Deas, step-children Brian Lewis (Joanne) and Renee Lewis, grandchildren Lillyanna, Ryley, and Faith. And by favorite lap warmer, Tinker.

Wayne could always make a friend in a room full of strangers.

Services will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Bellows Falls Senior Center.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.