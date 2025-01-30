Walter R. Turco Jr., 1945-2025

CHESTER, Vt. – Walter Robert “Bobby” Turco Jr., 79, surrounded by family, on Jan. 19, 2025, peacefully went home to his Lord and Savior, Jesus. Bobby was born in Springfield, Vt., on July 4, 1945. Growing up in Chester, Bobby lived a life marked by a deep connection with the outdoors. An avid outdoorsman, Bobby was a trapper, hunter, deep woods fisherman, and respected by all who knew him and of his knowledge.

Bobby graduated from Chester High School. After graduation, he married his sweetheart Susie. They started a family, and established a life on Flamstead Mountain. In the early years, they enjoyed spending time at their summer home in the Moosehead Lake region of Maine. Bobby was employed for 10 years at Cone & Blanchard machine shop in Windsor, Vt., and later attended Danny Ward Horse Shoeing School in Virginia, which led to a successful horseshoeing business. His entrepreneurial spirit thrived as he owned and operated the Trapper’s Cache, becoming a well-respected buyer of fur, antler sheds, and ginseng in the region.

Bobby was happiest in the woods; he was a true mountain man, known for foraging mushrooms, ginseng, antler sheds, and fishing in the most remote locations.

Bobby was a longtime member of the Vermont Trappers Association. This past year, he donated all of his traps, boiled and waxed, to the association, to help the next generation. He did his best to always advocate the importance of preservation of the Fish & Wildlife Department. His love for the outdoors was a passion he enjoyed sharing with his family and friends. It was not uncommon back in the day to load his bluetick hound up and a group of kids in the truck and head out coon hunting. He spent many fun youth hunting weekends with his grandchildren, always sharing his knowledge along the way. He was a voracious reader, and had a great appreciation for history. Bobby and Susie enjoyed many trips out west, as well spending time at their vacation home on Dyer Bay in Downeast Maine, family hikes along wild blueberry-edged trails to remote beaches, digging clams with the grandkids, and laughs around the table at night playing Old Maid.

Bobby was a devoted member of the Chester Baptist Church. His faith was an important aspect of his life.

Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Susie Turco; children Leanne Smith, Justin Turco (Tammie), Sarah Yake (John), and Hannah Monier (Russell); grandchildren Brodie, Molly, Maggie, Kyle, Chase, Shiloh, and Jeb; sister Jane Milnes; and several cousins. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Doris Turco, and his brother Michael C. Turco.

A memorial service will be held at Chester Baptist Church, on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 10:30 a.m. A burial service will be held in the spring.

Bobby’s life was one marked by his love for nature and his dedication to his family. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew him, and in the natural beauty of the mountains he loved so much. We miss you dearly, but know we will see you again in heaven.