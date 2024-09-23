Walter F. Clark, 1936-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Walter F. Clark of Springfield, Vt., passed away on Sept. 18, 2024. Born in Boston on March 27, 1936, he attended local Boston schools, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953-1956.

On Sept. 7, 1958, he married Joan Carew in Hyde Park, Mass., and they recently celebrated 66 years of marriage.

Walter worked for Vermont Research Corporation, and later for Split Ball Bearing, now known as Timken. He was a longstanding member of Crown Point Country Club, and served as president, as well as being the club champion in 2001.

He is survived by his wife Joan; his children Sandra Clark (Michele) of New Hampshire, Lynda Perkins (Jared) of Florida, Richard Clark of Springfield, and Steve Clark (Sonja) of Texas; and two granddaughters Shannon and Alyssa of Texas.

Per his request, there will be no services.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.