W. Warren Peschl, 1927-2021 🇺🇸

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – W. Warren Peschl of Bellows Falls, Vt., passed away Sept. 20, 2021 at the age of 94. After several months of declining health, Warren died peacefully with his beloved wife of 68 years, Mary, and many of his family members by his side.

Warren was born in the Bronx, N.Y., Aug. 28, 1927. He was the only child to William Peschl and Helen (Brennan) Peschl.

In the summer of 1942, as a 15-year-old patriotic teenager, he came to Vermont to seek work on a farm. He was hired shortly after his arrival and continued to return to Vermont in the summer months to work as a farm hand until he was drafted.

During those summers, he fell in love with Vermont and promised himself that he would live there some day.

After the war, Warren moved back to the Bronx and attended school. On Sept. 19, 1952, he met the love of his life, Mary Murphy, at the Irish Center also in the Bronx. They married July 18, 1953. Then in the winter of 1971, he moved his entire family to a large house on Webb Terrace overlooking the Connecticut River Valley. A dream come true!

Warren is survived by his wife Mary, their six children Maureen, Helen, Colleen, Matthew, Kathleen, and Frances. Additionally, he has 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The funeral mass will be at St. Charles Church in Bellows Falls, Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.