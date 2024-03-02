Virginia Wimberg, 1945-2024

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – Virginia “Ginger” Jane Lovette Wimberg, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, died peacefully on Feb. 20, 2024, in Ascutney, Vt., after a courageous battle with cancer.

Ginger was born on July 16, 1945, in Upper Darby, Pa., into a loving family with her parents, four siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many family friends, where she experienced a joyful life filled with fun, food, and laughter. She grew up in Beesley’s Point, N.J., describing her home as “…full of warm and happy memories. There was sadness and problems – but that was greatly outweighed by the positive – our neighbors were special to us.” Ginger began dating her future husband James “Jim” Wimberg in high school in New Jersey, where they eventually were married and started a family. In 1978, they moved their family to Weathersfield, Vt.

Ginger was the heart of her home, and became the center of her beloved Weathersfield community. She genuinely gave of herself to family, friends, and strangers alike, without regard to their station in life. She welcomed all into her home, feeding guests her famous waffles and buns, housing them and their dogs – sometimes for months at a time – and treating them as members of the family.

In addition to caring for her neighbors and friends, she was involved in her community in a variety of ways. Among her many endeavors, she was president of the Weathersfield Historical Society from 2012-2020, contributed her time to countless potlucks and events, organized and led the Town Challenge, and was a justice of the peace who helped a former student write her own marriage vows. In 2019, she received the Weathersfield Service Award to honor her contributions to her community.

Ginger’s vocation was teaching. After beginning her career as a high school physical education teacher, she then taught fourth graders for over 30 years at Weathersfield Schools. She loved teaching everything from math to Weathersfield history, taking students on field trips around town so that they would develop an appreciation for the community in which they lived. Along with teaching her class, she was an invaluable part of the school community, from organizing and leading geography bees, to joking with maintenance staff and speaking her mind whenever she felt necessary. In the words of a former student, “She believed in me and never gave up on me. I was falling behind in school, and instead of watching me fail, she spent so much extra time helping me succeed that she helped make me the person I am today.”

In her personal time, Ginger loved spending her hours outside, swimming, walking, cross-country skiing, kayaking, gardening, and laughing with friends. She was known for hanging her laundry all year round, even in the snow. Ginger was an avid gardener, maintaining many gardens surrounding her home and sharing the fruits of her labor with family and friends. She was a lifelong learner, taking courses, earning an advanced degree, and studying local as well as family history. She enjoyed studying geography, traveling, and reading. Along with sharing the titles of books she enjoyed and lending books from her many bookshelves, Ginger loved storytelling, whether the story was about her growing up years in New Jersey, or her adventures spent with family and friends in Vermont or beyond. Ginger’s presence will be greatly missed by the many people who love her.

Ginger is survived by her beloved husband Jim of 56 years; her children Chet Wimberg and his wife Lynn, Christian Wimberg, and Elizabeth Dimick and her husband Kenneth; her grandchildren Erika Anderson and her fiancé Guy Crescenzo, Emma Wimberg, James Wimberg and his girlfriend Taina Perez, and Teah Vazquez; and her great-grandchildren Drew Flick and Lilah Virginia Wimberg.

The memorial service will be held at the Weathersfield Center Church on Center Road in Weathersfield, Vt., on May 4 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Weathersfield Historical Society, P.O. Box 126, Perkinsville, VT 05151.