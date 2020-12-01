Virginia R. Curley, 1938-2020

WALPOLE, N.H. – Virginia R. Curley from Walpole, N.H. passed away Nov. 22, 2020. She was born Nov. 8, 1938 in Holmdel, N.J., the daughter of Alice and Frank Curley and stepmother Helen.

She graduated from Freehold High School in New Jersey in 1957. She loved her agriculture course and events the best. Her last job in New Jersey was in the billing department for McGraw Hill Publishing Company. She moved to Alstead Center, N.H., January 1969.

Virginia married several times, but none of her marriages worked out. She went back to her maiden name and claimed her dad (farmer) as the only man who really loved her.

Ginny, as she was called, worked at many different jobs. Since she spent most of her younger years on her dad’s small farm, that lifestyle was the best as he taught her all about farm life and was very active on all the farm equipment.

Ginny was a secretary at St. George Hotel in New York and at the college in Claremont, N.H. and other various office jobs. Her heart was still with farming. She drove trucks, tractors, and all farm equipment. In her younger days she had horses and Black Angus baby beef in the 4-H club. Her love for cattle never changed.

Her former husband had a sawmill where she enjoyed working hard logging, millwork, and did all the office duties. She raised six oxen during that time.

At the end of her working years, she worked for Home Health Care and was a special education aide for Fall Mountain School District. Her last job was at Cheshire Medical Center in environmental services, until leaving due to a heart condition at the age of 70 years old.

Ginny is survived by her two sons, Richard B. Crawford Jr. and his wife Shelly, owner and operator of Vermont Steel Craft, and Captain Lawrence Taylor Jr. and his wife Deborah of Walpole and North Dumplin Island, Long Island Sound.

She loved all animals and gentle people.

Virginia suffered from a family inherited heart condition.

She is predeceased by two sisters from New Jersey, Lois Keller and Marion Bazat, and an older brother Frank Curley Jr. from Honesdale, Pa. She is survived by her brother Robin and wife Diana of Marydel, Md., Rulief and wife Debra of Mt. Pleasant, Pa., and sister Sandra Griffin in Staten Island, N.Y. She loved each and every grandchild, niece, and nephew like they were all her very own.

There are no calling hours. A family gathering will take place at Alstead Center Cemetery.