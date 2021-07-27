Virginia Clark, 1922-2021

CHESTER, Vt. – Virginia Clark (nee Blake) died July 14, 2021, after a brief stay in the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H. She was 98 years old, still strong in mind and spirit, and will be missed greatly by her daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, and many friends and caregivers.

Virginia Alice Blake, “Ginny,” was born Aug. 11, 1922 on a farm on Popple Dungeon Road, Chester, Vt. She was predeceased by her husband Robert “Rob”, her brother Charles, and sisters Esther, and Priscilla. She is survived by her daughters Virginia “Ginger” Clark, Toronto, Canada; Lucinda “Cindy” Morton, Haverhill, Mass.; Diana Vargo (Steve), San Diego, Calif.; and Patricia Weiskopf (Harry), Elgin, Ill. – and by her many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren across the USA and in Canada.

Ginny and Rob married in Chester Baptist Church Feb. 14, 1942. Throughout their many moves for Rob’s far-ranging work in horticulture, they became active members of the church in their community. Her faith, bright mind, love for family and friends, and far-reaching talents sustained her and brought joy to our lives.

From 1978 to 1980, Ginny and Rob served in the Peace Corps in Western Samoa. They “retired” to Charlestown, N.H., where she worked for the Student Conservation Association in Claremont. In 2004 SCA nominated her as Outstanding Older Worker in New Hampshire, an award established by the federal Experience Works Program. She self-published four books of memoirs and history. Her book “The Source: The Settlement, Farms and Genealogy of a Small Community in Vermont” is a history of the families and farms that grew up along Chester’s Popple Dungeon Road.

Her last years were spent at Maplewood Assisted Living in Westmoreland, N.H. with her beloved Rob, who was next door at Maplewood Nursing Home. The family would like to thank the good people of Maplewood Assisted Living for their care and friendship over the years – it was truly home. The family is planning a memorial service next August 2022 to celebrate her 100th birthday – and, hopefully, to avoid Covid restrictions.