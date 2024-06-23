Virginia Blanchard, 1927-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Virginia Gabert Blanchard passed away peacefully on June 17, 2024, at her daughter’s home in Springfield where she had been living.

She was born on Aug. 26, 1927, in Weston, Vt., the daughter of Henry Clifford and Susie Ellen (Pease) Gabert. She married Carlos Blanchard on March 23, 1946, in Ludlow, Vt. He passed in 2007.

She graduated from Chester High School in 1944, and from Rutland Business College in 1945. She was employed by CVPS, Jaquith Co., Vermont Country Store, and the Inn at Long Last, until she started work for S.R. Youngs in Springfield, where she worked as a bookkeeper for over 40 years.

She was secretary of the Chester/Green Mountain Union High School Alumni Association for many years, and active in the alumni parades.

She is survived by her four daughters Elizabeth “Betty” (Dean) Kinsman, Wanda Blanchard, Judy (Victor) DeRosia, and Carla (Mike) Kangas; as well as her dear friend Lindy; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Carlos; her parents; her sisters Pauline (Earl) Capron, Vivian, and Fay Sr. (Viola); and a grandson Joshua Kangas.

Per Virginia’s wishes, she will be cremated. If you desire, please send a contribution in her honor to the Miller Dutton Fund, 77 Hartness Avenue, Springfield, VT 05156, to benefit Springfield Fire Department, or to Bayada Hospice Foundation at donatenow.networkforgood.org/1441751, or a charity of your choice.

There will be a private burial at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Weston, Vt. A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion in Chester on Sunday, July 14, from 1-3 p.m.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.