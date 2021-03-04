Venise E. Cavallo, 1939-2021

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Venise Elizabeth Cavallo, 81, of South Street, died Feb. 21, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 6, 1939, in Claremont, N.H., the daughter of Lorenzo and Mary (Labbe) Brillant. She attended schools in Bellows Falls. She worked as a baker, cook, and waitress in the area. Venice enjoyed flowers, gardening, and going to the ocean in Booth Bay Harbor.

On May 22 1982, in Alstead, N.H., she married Christopher Cavallo who survives; she is also survived by three sons Joseph Kopacz of Chester, Vt., Dennis Kopacz of Chester, Vt., and Donald Kopacz of Bellows Falls, Vt.; two daughters Cheryl Kopacz of Langdon, N.H. and Susan Record of Chester, Vt.; one brother Peto Brillant of Florida; one sister Connie Dawson of Vermont; and several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

There will be a burial in St. Charles Cemetery in the spring. Fenton & Hennessey, 55 Williams St., Bellows Falls, Vt., will be assisting with the arrangements.