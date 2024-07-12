Tobias Halme, 1956-2024

LEBANON, N.H. – Tobias (Toby) Halme passed away on July 9, 2024, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H., following a brief illness. He was born in Concord, N.H., on Nov. 30, 1956, the son of Arthur and Clarice (Colby) Halme.

In 1982, he became a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist church. He married his wife Pam Roy in 1983.

Toby loved the outdoors, especially warm, sunny weather. He enjoyed walking in the woods, hiking mountains, biking, canoeing, and camping. He loved all animals, especially his pet dogs, bird watching, poetry, art, and inspirational music. He was a devoted friend to many, a faithful companion, and enjoyed helping others; saying words of encouragement to make people laugh. He was well known for his dry sense of humor, which could easily turn a room full of people into laughter. He worked in blue collar professions for many years, and in the past several years was a dedicated volunteer driver for The MOOver, taking people to medical appointments in many areas of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.

He was predeceased by his dad Arthur in 1997, his mom Clarice in 2017, and his brother Tom in 2009.

He is survived by his wife Pam, dogs Ginger and Riley, sisters Sandra Curtis of Franklin, N.H., and Robin Halme of Arizona, and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on July 17, 2024, at 3 p.m., at the Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield, Vt.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at 3 p.m., at the First Congregation Church in Springfield, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Foxy Fund c/o Senior Solutions, 38 Pleasant Street, Springfield, VT 05156.