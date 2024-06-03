Tina M. Tuttle, 1962-2024

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Tina M. Tuttle, 62, of Bellows Falls, passed away on May 28, 2024, at the Springfield Hospital, surrounded by family, after a long illness. Tina was born Feb. 15, 1962, in Springfield, Vt., to Philip and Winifred (Blodgett) Tuttle. Tina graduated high school and worked many years for the shipping department at Sonnax Industries in Rockingham, Vt. Tina was a member of the Polish American Club in Bellows Falls.

Tina is survived by her siblings Terri Gantress, John Tuttle, Hank Poneck, and Pamela Stebbins (John Stebbins). She is also survived by her nieces Melissa Perry (Bobbyjoe Perry), Tina Roland, and Kimberly Roland, and nephew James Roland. She is also survived by her great nieces McKayla Perry and Aubrey Perry, and great nephews Corey Perry Sr. (Jessica Johnson), Corey Perry Jr., Andrew Stebbins, Damien Stebbins, Darious Stebbins, Brennan Roland, and Ja’rome Roland.

She was predeceased by her parents.

An hour of visitation will take place on June 5, 2024, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., with a service starting at 12 p.m., at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, Vt. Burial will follow in Houghtonville Cemetery in Houghtonville, Vt. Flowers and/or donations may be sent to the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home.