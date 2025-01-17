Thomas P. Salmon, 1932-2025

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – Thomas Paul Salmon, a Democratic politician who served as the 75th governor of Vermont, and later became president of the University of Vermont, died on Jan. 14, 2025, at Pine Heights Rehabilitation Center in Brattleboro, Vt. He was 92.

Raised in the Boston area, Mr. Salmon made Vermont his home, and left an indelible mark on the Green Mountain State through a lifetime of public service spanning over six decades. He held a particular love for Bellows Falls, Vt., where he resided for most of his life, and raised his family. His political career was characterized by bipartisanship and a commitment to civil discourse, even on divisive issues.

Mr. Salmon’s journey into public service was inspired by then-Sen. John F. Kennedy’s description of politics as “the art and science of government.” This spark led him to join Kennedy’s campaign alongside other local Bellows Falls residents, setting the stage for his own political future.

Mr. Salmon burst onto Vermont’s political scene in 1972 with what he later called “the biggest political upset in Vermont history,” winning the governorship just three months after entering the race. His campaign slogan, “Vermont is not for sale,” resonated with voters, and became a cornerstone of his approach to governing. He served two terms as governor from 1973-1977, during which he chaired the New England Governors’ Conference, and sat on the National Governors Association’s Executive Committee.

As governor, Mr. Salmon implemented significant reforms, including a groundbreaking property tax relief program in 1973. This initiative aimed to reduce the tax burden on low-income and elderly Vermonters, benefiting approximately one-third of the state’s households, and allowing many to remain on their land and in their homes. His eﬀorts to protect Vermont’s land and environment from rapid development and out-of-state speculation earned him recognition beyond the state’s borders. In 1975, Time magazine named him one of America’s 20 outstanding young leaders.

After leaving oﬃce, Mr. Salmon continued to shape Vermont’s future, serving as interim president of the University of Vermont in 1991, before taking on the role permanently from 1993-1998. He also chaired the board of Green Mountain Power from 1983-2002. Throughout this time, he maintained his legal career, forming a law partnership, Salmon and Nostrand, with George Nostrand in Bellows Falls.

Born on Aug. 19, 1932, Mr. Salmon was raised in Stow, Mass., and attended Hudson High School. He earned his undergraduate degree and law degree from Boston College, followed by a master’s in taxation from New York University Law School. In 1958, he moved to Vermont, where he would spend the rest of his life in service to his adopted state.

Mr. Salmon’s professional journey in Vermont began when he established a law practice in Bellows Falls in 1959. That same year, his political career took oﬀ as he was elected to the Rockingham Town Council. He went on to serve as a municipal court judge in Bellows Falls and as a member of the Vermont House of Representatives, including a stint as House minority leader.

A proud Irish American, Mr. Salmon had a deep appreciation for literature, storytelling, Irish music, and a good whiskey. He was known for his quick wit and sense of humor, which he brought to all areas of his life. An avid sports fan, he attended over 20 Super Bowls, and was a loyal supporter of the Patriots, Red Sox, and Bruins.

Throughout his life, Mr. Salmon cultivated deep and lasting friendships. He maintained a close circle of friends over several decades, many of whom he outlived. These friendships were a source of joy and support throughout his personal and professional life, providing a bedrock of camaraderie as he navigated the challenges of public service and beyond.

Mr. Salmon credited his mother, Lucy Moylan Conlon Salmon, as a primary influence in his life. She instilled in him the values of hard work, resourcefulness, and service to others, especially those less fortunate. These principles guided his approach to public service throughout his career.

He is survived by his four children Anne Darby and Caroline Griﬃn, both of Melbourne, Fla.; Marguerite Salmon, of San Francisco, Calif.; and Thomas M. Salmon, of Rockingham, Vt. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and second wife Susan J. Bisson-Salmon. Madeleine “Madge” G. Kelley, the mother of his children, preceded him in death.

In a state known for its independent streak, Thomas P. Salmon will be remembered as a leader who brought people together, championed education, and dedicated his life to the betterment of Vermont and its people. His legacy is not only in his political achievements, but also in the enduring friendships and connections he fostered throughout his life.

Funeral services and burial will be held at a later date to be announced.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.