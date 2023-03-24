Thomas Naclerio, 1942-2022.

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Thomas Naclerio, 80, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Granite State Hospice in Concord, N.H. He was born Nov. 23, 1942 in The Bronx, N.Y., the son of Rocco and Yolanda (Costanzo) Naclerio. He attended and graduated high school in New York.

On June 26, 1971, he married Norma Zecca, she predeceased him in 1996.

Tom was a carpenter and contractor, owning and operating Naclerio Building and Remodeling in the Cavendish area for many years.

Tom was a very active man, kind and generous, he enjoyed collecting coins, woodworking, and feeding the birds.

He is survived by one son Thomas R. Naclerio of Durham, N.C., one daughter Mary Christman of Springfield, Vt., one sister Vicki Mastroianna of Cavendish, Vt.; and four grandchildren Dan, Erika, Trent, and Nora, and longtime companion Carol Baranowski.

A graveside service will be held May 6, at 11 a.m., at the Cavendish Village Cemetery in Cavendish, Vt. Reverend Thomas Mosher will officiate.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting with arrangements.