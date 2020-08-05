Thomas L. Marrone, 1943-2020

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – Thomas L. Marrone, 77, passed away unexpectedly in the peaceful waters of Echo Lake July 27, 2020, while on an outing with his wife Margo and grandsons. He was born in Bethpage, N.Y. to Thomas D. and Marian (Maggi) Marrone June 6, 1943. In his teens, they moved to Armonk, N.Y. and he graduated from Pleasantville High School and then received his bachelor’s degree in marketing from Bridgeport University. Tom was part of the Air National Guard in White Plains, N.Y. He worked in sales for various companies in New York and later in Vermont and New Hampshire. He was employed at Green Mountain Industries, later Rutland Industries, which enabled the 1978 move to the ski house he built in his beloved Vermont.

He was a member of the Green Mountain Fly Tyers, led the initial recycling effort in Plymouth, enjoyed coaching boys’ tennis at Woodstock Union High School, and was a long-time member of the Plymouth Volunteer Fire Department. He loved driving fellow American Legion members in the Woodstock Memorial Day parades. He took great pride in his family and loved to have family and friends help with making maple syrup each year. Laid back, fun-loving, and kind, he accepted others easily and had many wonderful friendships that he cherished.

In light of COVID-19, Gwen Groff led a small graveside service for immediate family July 31, 2020, including a last call salute by the Plymouth Fire Dept. His church family, the congregation of Bethany Mennonite Church, provided flowers and beautiful music.

Surviving are his wife of nearly 46 years, daughter and son-in-law Melissa and Chris Perrino, grandsons Owen and Landon, and several beloved cousins.

There have been so many expressions of affection and warm memories shared that have been a wonderful tribute and great comfort.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Black River Independent School, www.blackriveris.org, for bettering local educational opportunities for children or to Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society, P.O. Box 702, Brownsville, VT 05037, on whose board he served for many years. An online guest book can be found at www.cabotfh.com.